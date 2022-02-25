Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.05

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61), with a volume of 608236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.38 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £118.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

