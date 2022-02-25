CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

