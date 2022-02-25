Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $505.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.12. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

