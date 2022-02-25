Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 14235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

