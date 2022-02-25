Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Earnings Results

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Covetrus’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. 6,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after buying an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

