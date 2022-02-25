Cowen Cuts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $10.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.