CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $395.68

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.68 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.35). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.49), with a volume of 3,268 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.64) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

