Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.89.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 315,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,152. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.