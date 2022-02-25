Crake Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Crake Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,333,386 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Vipshop worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

