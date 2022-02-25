Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 172,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

