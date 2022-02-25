Credit Suisse AG Acquires 13,390 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.53% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

