Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,235 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Akero Therapeutics worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 557.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 182,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $657,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

