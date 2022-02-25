Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

WASH opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

