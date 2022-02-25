Credit Suisse AG Has $710,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of FibroGen worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 116.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 174.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 274,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

