Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Kronos Bio worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 313.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after buying an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 10.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 393,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

