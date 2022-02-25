Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

