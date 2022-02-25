Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,851 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Neenah worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Neenah by 109,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a P/E ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

