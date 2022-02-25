Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.23% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of RWGV stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.18 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

