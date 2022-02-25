Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

