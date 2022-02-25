Credit Suisse Group Increases WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $671.25.
Shares of WPP stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. WPP has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $83.69.
About WPP (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
