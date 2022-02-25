Credit Suisse Group Increases WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $671.25.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. WPP has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

