CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. CRH has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.