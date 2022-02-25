Critical Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 30.71% 13.86% Coeur Mining -3.75% -0.14% -0.07%

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 71.44%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.19 $37.52 million $0.38 6.89 Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.32 $25.63 million ($0.11) -38.91

Copper Mountain Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Coeur Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

