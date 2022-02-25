Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.58.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.30. 103,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.96. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.58 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

