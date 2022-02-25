Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

