Crown (CRW) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $776,851.76 and $238.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,139,664 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

