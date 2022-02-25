Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 175.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $33.45 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.