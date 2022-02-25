CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

