CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CSX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 420,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of CSX by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 182,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.