CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 44,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

