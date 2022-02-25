Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 681.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of PROS worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PROS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

