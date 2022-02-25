Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,411 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,473,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of ADC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

