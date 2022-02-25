Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,322 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

