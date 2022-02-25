Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a PE ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.