Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.47. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,707. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

