Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,681. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

