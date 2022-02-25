Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Cyren has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

