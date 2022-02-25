DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.82 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of DE stock opened at $342.76 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.