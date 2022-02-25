DA Davidson Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $35.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.