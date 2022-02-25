Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $327.45

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.45 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.74). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 342.40 ($4.66), with a volume of 23,876 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £764.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

