Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA BN opened at €54.05 ($61.42) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

