Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $105,000 Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 1,462.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seer were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

