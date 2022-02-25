Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,680,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 380,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 1,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 326,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 199,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

BLTS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.