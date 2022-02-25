Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $110,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.