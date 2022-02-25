Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $115,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567 over the last ninety days.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

HAYW opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

