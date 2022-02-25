Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $129,000 Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

