Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 172.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $104,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

