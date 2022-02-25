Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 242 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.