Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 528,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Shares of COIN opened at $179.56 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.95.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

