Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. 778,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,023. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

