Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 12179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

MSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

