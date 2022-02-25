Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 12179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
MSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.
In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.
Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
